Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 212,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,553,983 shares.The stock last traded at $81.83 and had previously closed at $82.49.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

