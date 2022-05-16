Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $330.89. The stock had a trading volume of 91,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,964. The company has a market cap of $321.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

