MASQ (MASQ) Price Down 22% This Week

MASQ (MASQ) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. MASQ has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $128,910.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0832 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.77 or 0.00519548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00035828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,508.40 or 1.76262227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004743 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

