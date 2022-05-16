Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Lowered by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Markel worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,506.67.

NYSE:MKL traded up $3.26 on Monday, reaching $1,328.71. The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,315. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,155.00 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,413.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,306.92.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $54,887,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 603 shares in the company, valued at $795,785.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

