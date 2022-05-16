Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Declares $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Marathon Petroleum has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years. Marathon Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $7.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

NYSE MPC opened at $95.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $96.90.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 590.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 191.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.55.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

