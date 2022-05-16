Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Receives $3.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

MGDPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Marathon Gold stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. 67,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,549. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

