ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.45

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.45 and last traded at $94.16, with a volume of 1204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.74.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 58.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter worth $4,353,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,428,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

