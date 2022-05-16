Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Price Target Cut to C$10.50

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:MAL opened at C$8.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$482.61 million and a PE ratio of -418.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.87. Magellan Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of C$8.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$178.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.9400001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,100.00%.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

