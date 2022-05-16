MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on May 16th, 2022

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAGGet Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 44,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 515,861 shares.The stock last traded at $13.26 and had previously closed at $13.34.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.33 and a beta of 1.07.

About MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.