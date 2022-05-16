MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 44,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 515,861 shares.The stock last traded at $13.26 and had previously closed at $13.34.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.33 and a beta of 1.07.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

