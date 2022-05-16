Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAC. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Get Macerich alerts:

NYSE:MAC opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Macerich has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 40.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,842,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,824,000 after buying an additional 531,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,969,000 after buying an additional 76,691 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Macerich by 1,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macerich (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.