Lossless (LSS) Trading Down 37.5% Over Last 7 Days

Lossless (LSS) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Lossless has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000628 BTC on major exchanges. Lossless has a total market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $757,436.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.13 or 0.00496653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00037631 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,108.52 or 1.86032404 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

