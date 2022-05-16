Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT) Short Interest Update

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITT traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.69. 12,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,257. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

Get Logistics Innovation Technologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITT. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,204,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,189,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,702,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,487,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,560,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.