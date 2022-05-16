LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOGC. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ LOGC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. LogicBio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

LogicBio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LOGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 739.91% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 270.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics (Get Rating)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.