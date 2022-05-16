Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $720.21 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,706.67 or 1.00032540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00107621 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars.

