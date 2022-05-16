Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Liquidity Services by 48.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $12.90 on Monday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $458.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.28 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 20.64%.

In other news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $82,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Liquidity Services (Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.