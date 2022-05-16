Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 3,246 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,022,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after buying an additional 1,801,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after buying an additional 710,392 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.26. 1,488,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,645,563. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

