Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 2,781 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.54. 59,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,763. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $101.37 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.81.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.