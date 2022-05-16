Linscomb & Williams Inc. Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,426,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 24,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 189,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032,591. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

