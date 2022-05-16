Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 2,053 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.43. 87,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,864. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

