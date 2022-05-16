Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $17.02 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.8% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird cut Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $286.22. 25,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,401. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $274.79 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.90.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

