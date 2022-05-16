Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 4,076 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 99,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.48.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,455,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.15. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.