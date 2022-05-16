Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the April 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $8.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

