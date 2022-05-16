Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the April 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $8.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
