Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lightning eMotors updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ZEV stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. Lightning eMotors has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $287.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 13.83 and a quick ratio of 12.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lightning eMotors by 1,623.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 17.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

ZEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightning eMotors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

