Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Short Interest Update

Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 438,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 566,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
NXTTF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,625. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Lifeist Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.20.
Lifeist Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lifeist Wellness (NXTTF)
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Lifeist Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeist Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.