Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stake Lifted by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.68. 19,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,060. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

