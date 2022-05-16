Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.12.

LI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $51.50 to $26.80 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 40.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter valued at $267,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 18.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,310,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,444,000 after buying an additional 203,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,591,000 after buying an additional 3,137,325 shares during the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LI stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,007,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,384,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,182.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

