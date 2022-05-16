Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $300,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,962 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 890,686 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,828,000 after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 179,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in Comcast by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,776 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,770,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $190.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

