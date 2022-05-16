Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 984 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,197 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,164,000.

IWM traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.01. 3,085,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,752,648. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.90 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

