Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 667 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 150,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $67.40. 12,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,497. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.68. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.86 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.