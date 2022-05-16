Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives $336.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $336.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.68) to GBX 350 ($4.32) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.07) to GBX 329 ($4.06) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.07) in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of LGGNY stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.21. 39,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,954. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8223 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

