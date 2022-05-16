Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 7,797 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,842,617. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

