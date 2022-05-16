Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 54 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $2,173,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Barclays cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.95.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded down $2.05 on Monday, reaching $238.34. 32,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.63. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

