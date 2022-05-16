Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

SGOL traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,186. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.