Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 773 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 1,487.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 516,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,021,000 after acquiring an additional 483,781 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in American Tower by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 792,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,662,000 after acquiring an additional 416,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Tower by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.
AMT stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.43. 21,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.86 and its 200 day moving average is $255.07. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.89%.
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
