Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,132 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 275.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded up $2.68 on Monday, hitting $84.92. 993,651 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $100.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

