Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.5% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,144,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,847 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 71,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $49.36. 516,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,572,838. The stock has a market cap of $205.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

