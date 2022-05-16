Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,624,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,481,000 after purchasing an additional 472,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in International Business Machines by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after acquiring an additional 439,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after acquiring an additional 392,308 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,747,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,549,000 after acquiring an additional 304,123 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.70. 65,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.