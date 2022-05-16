Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,616,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $618,905,000 after buying an additional 37,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $526,561,000 after buying an additional 183,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,267,000 after buying an additional 56,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 94.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after buying an additional 285,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.00.

EPAM stock traded down $9.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $309.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,746. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.