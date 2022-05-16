Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,164 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,364,000 after acquiring an additional 700,243 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.26. 44,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.75. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

