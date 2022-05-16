Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after buying an additional 367,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,069,000 after buying an additional 539,342 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amgen by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,760,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $851,917,000 after buying an additional 398,130 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,479,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $739,969,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.58. 111,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,823. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.67. The company has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

