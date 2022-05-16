Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 307 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,795 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after purchasing an additional 345,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.12 on Monday, hitting $73.48. 407,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,727,354. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

