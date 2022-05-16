Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for approximately 0.6% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total transaction of $1,328,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,229. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,832. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.