Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.42% and a negative net margin of 2,705.80%.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $1.31 on Monday. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,869 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 37,171 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 72.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

