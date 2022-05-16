Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.42% and a negative net margin of 2,705.80%.
Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $1.31 on Monday. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.
About Leap Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.
