Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Largo Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.81.

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

