LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Short Interest Down 28.8% in April

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,400 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the April 15th total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 131.6 days.

OTCMKTS:LNXSF traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.20. 2,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average of $53.72. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $76.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($77.89) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €62.00 ($65.26) to €59.00 ($62.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($71.58) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($66.32) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

