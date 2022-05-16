Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of LARK opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $124.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.32%.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $68,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

