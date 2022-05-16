Lamden (TAU) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117,091.00

Lamden (TAU) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Lamden has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $117,091.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

