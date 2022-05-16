Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Reduced by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,857 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 112,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $56,713.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,384 shares of company stock worth $931,020 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $244.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $232.01 and a one year high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.88.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

