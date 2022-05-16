L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Trimmed by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $56,540,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after acquiring an additional 166,151 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

