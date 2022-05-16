Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,900 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the April 15th total of 546,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KOSS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.02. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,903. Koss has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of -1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOSS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Koss in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Koss by 897.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Koss by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Koss by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

