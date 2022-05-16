Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,900 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the April 15th total of 546,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
KOSS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.02. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,903. Koss has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of -1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.
